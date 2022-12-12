Steve Hayward is the author of the two-volume history The Age of Reagan. Matt Continetti is the author of The Right: The Hundred-Year War for American Conservatism. They agree — Steve here (Washington Free Beacon) and Matt here (Wall Street Journal) — that William Inboden’s The Peacemaker: Ronald Reagan, the Cold War, and the World on the Brink is must reading.
Inboden is the executive director of the Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas at Austin. The Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute’s Roger Zakheim interviewed Inboden about his book in the video/podcast below and provided the index to it. I thought some readers might find the interview of interest, as I did.
0:00 Making Reagan Accessible
3:33 Time for Reagan
6:45 The Peacemaker
11:44 Surprises from the Archives
14:48 Strong Convictions
17:49 Attention to Details
20:30 The Drama of History
21:51 A Battle of Ideas
25:37 Peace Through Strength
30:56 Creative Tensions
35:41 Reagan, Today
41:25 Lightning Round
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.