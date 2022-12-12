Steve Hayward is the author of the two-volume history The Age of Reagan. Matt Continetti is the author of The Right: The Hundred-Year War for American Conservatism. They agree — Steve here (Washington Free Beacon) and Matt here (Wall Street Journal) — that William Inboden’s The Peacemaker: Ronald Reagan, the Cold War, and the World on the Brink is must reading.

Inboden is the executive director of the Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas at Austin. The Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute’s Roger Zakheim interviewed Inboden about his book in the video/podcast below and provided the index to it. I thought some readers might find the interview of interest, as I did.

0:00 Making Reagan Accessible

3:33 Time for Reagan

6:45 The Peacemaker

11:44 Surprises from the Archives

14:48 Strong Convictions

17:49 Attention to Details

20:30 The Drama of History

21:51 A Battle of Ideas

25:37 Peace Through Strength

30:56 Creative Tensions

35:41 Reagan, Today

41:25 Lightning Round