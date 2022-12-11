The Sewer of Elite Education

It is hard to overstate how awful our public schools are. And yet, the very worst schools are private, and expensive.

In Chicago, the $42,000 a year Francis W. Parker School is educating its students in ways that most of us didn’t experience when we were growing up:

The dean of students at an elite, $42,000-a-year Chicago prep school has been filmed bragging about kids playing with “dildos and butt plugs” in class while getting tips on having “queer sex.”

***

An LGBTQ+ Health Center came in and “they were passing around butt plugs and dildos to my students — talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit,” Bruno said.

The kids were as young as 14. When Scott and I started writing political commentary circa 1990, it did not occur to me that “butt plugs” was a phrase that someday might figure in a news story.

This came to light because Project Veritas shot an undercover video:

The Dean of Students who appears in the video was right: the trustees of the Parker School had no problem with kids being instructed in “queer sex.” Neither, apparently, did the students’ parents. The school released a statement that supported the dildo/butt plug instruction and denounced Project Veritas with the ritual incantation of “deceptively edited videos.” Of course, the administration didn’t claim there was anything deceptive about this one. On the contrary: what the video reveals, the school is proud of. Its statement concludes:

We are sickened by this group’s deceptive tactics, their invasion during a People of Color conference, and their attack on the LGBTQ+ community. We will be meeting with Middle and Upper School students tomorrow to offer support and guidance.

Gay grooming is no longer hiding in the shadows. It is out in the open, and proud of itself.