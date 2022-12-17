The Week in Pictures: Die Harder Edition

The spectacular fall of leftist poster boy Sam Bankman-Fried is another reminder that leftist dreams die hard, which is a good reminder that it is time once again to screen the Greatest Christmas Movie Ever Made. After all, Bankman-Fried fell harder than Hans Gruber from the top of Nakatomi Tower. Meanwhile Musk continues to annoy the left, which ought to inspire lyricists everywhere to come up with new verses for “The Twelve Days of Christmas”—”On the first day of Christmas/My true Musk gave to me/an online free speech decree. . .” Better than Trump trading cards I think.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.