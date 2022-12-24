Posted on December 24, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Merry Christmas Edition

The first and foremost question for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day planning is when are you scheduling the obligatory viewing of Die Hard, whose status as a Christmas movie was settled at the Council of Nicea in 325. But guess what? Sharp-eyed ecumenical theologians have now decreed that Die Hard is also a Hanukkah movie! Welcome to the party pal!

Headlines of the week:

This is parody, just to be clear. Or is it?

For John Carpenter fans. . .

I very much want to believe this is true.

And finally. . . a bonus Christmas ornament:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses