Thought for the Day: Kennan on Fanaticism

George Kennan, who was a mixed bag in many ways, nailed it with this observation:
Exaggeration of admittedly existing evils has regularly formed the initial basis for fanatical political movements, including the totalitarian ones.
He didn’t live long enough to see the 1619 Project, or would have put it even more strongly.
