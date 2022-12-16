Thought for the Day: Petrarch on History

I wrote here the other day about the suicide of academic history, which brings me to today’s thought from the 14th century “father of Renaissance humanism,” Petrarch:

In my work may be sought only deeds that can be attributed to virtue and its opposite, for this, unless I am mistaken, is the fruitful end and purpose of historians, to treat only of acts that readers should imitate or avoid. Whoever presumes to wander beyond these borders, let him be aware that he is straying in foreign territory, and let him return instantly, unless from time to time he should seek out pleasant diversions to entertain his readers.

This thought prompts the following reflection in Harvard historian James Hankins’ book Virtue Politics: Soulcraft and Statecraft in Renaissance Italy (highly recommended—and hopefully a future podcast guest):

Petrarch, no stranger to digression, is forced to admit that he too sometimes reports amusing anecdotes about the lives of illustrious men and quotes their grave or witty sayings. Nevertheless, the moral purpose of history is his guiding star. History is properly a school of prudence; its goal is to make human beings better, and by doing so reform states and revive the greatness of ancient Rome. [Emphasis added.]

[Podcast listeners who pay close attention may detect here a subtext of my long-running—or is it long-suffering?—dispute with “Lucretia” (speaking of the greatness of ancient Rome. . .).]