Top Gun, Indeed

Check out this short video that Tom Cruise made to promote his two most recent films, Top Gun: Maverick and the current Mission Impossible, and to thank movie fans for their business:
A special message from the set of #MissionImpossible @MissionFilm pic.twitter.com/sfnWWluLyl
— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 18, 2022
Say what you will about the man, he’s got guts.
