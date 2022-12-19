Posted on December 19, 2022 by John Hinderaker in movies

Top Gun, Indeed

Check out this short video that Tom Cruise made to promote his two most recent films, Top Gun: Maverick and the current Mission Impossible, and to thank movie fans for their business:


Say what you will about the man, he’s got guts.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses