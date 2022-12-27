Posted on December 27, 2022 by Scott Johnson in History

Uncancelled history: George Washington

In the new (sixth) episode of Uncancelled History with Douglas Murray, Allen Guelzo joins Douglas Murray to discuss George Washington. If Washington is canceled (in the American spelling), should Washington, D.C. be canceled? Okay, maybe that’s not a persuasive consideration, but should the first president be canceled? This slightly more than hour long conversation seems to me to wind its way toward a compelling conclusion: “Subtract Washington from the equation and you do not have this thing we call the United States of America. You just don’t.” Surely that’s what it’s all about.

