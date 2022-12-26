VDH: On the FBI’s drivel

Victor Davis Hanson comments on the FBI statement responding to the Twitter Files last week:
The FBI on Wednesday finally broke its silence and responded to the revelations on Twitter of close ties between the bureau and the social media giant—ties that included efforts to suppress information and censor political speech.
“The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries,” the bureau said in a statement. “As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public. It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.”
Almost all of the FBI communique is untrue, except the phrase about the bureau’s “engagements which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries.”
Whole thing here.
I have not been able to find the FBI statement on its own site. I have found it only as quoted by news organizations such as in the linked New York Post story above and the FOX News video clip below.
🚨BREAKING: The FBI responds to @elonmusk releasing the Twitter files:
"It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency." pic.twitter.com/U18JYkNptV
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2022
JOHN adds: I wrote about the FBI’s statement here.
