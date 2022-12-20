Video: The Twelve Steps to Serfdom

In the introduction to Saturday’s weekly photo and meme gallery I noodled with a proposed opening for a rewrite of the 12 Days of Christmas, with Musk in the “true love gave to me” role. Turns out someone has gone the distance—the Crypto Couple on YouTube offer “The 12 Steps to Serfdom,” and most of these ring right on the nose (3:35 long):
