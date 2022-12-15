WaPo Schadenfreude

I am a day late with this, so skip it if you have already seen the video of Washington Post staffers protesting layoffs.

The Washington Post’s all-hands meeting turned chaotic Wednesday after the newspaper’s publisher announced looming layoffs – and then left the room as concerned employees shouted questions. The Jeff Bezos-owned broadsheet will conduct a round of layoffs during the first quarter of 2023, publisher Fred Ryan announced during what was supposed to be an hour-long meeting. Ryan blamed the cuts on worsening economic conditions, according to an account published on the newspaper’s website. Video taken from inside the internal meeting and shared by Washington Post national correspondent Annie Gowen showed despondent employees peppering Ryan with questions about the job cuts to no avail. “We’re not going to turn the town hall into a grievance session,” Ryan declared, speaking over a crowd of frustrated employees.

Heh. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of leftists. And it is fun when the bosses of left-wing institutions are forced by financial realities to say what they really think about labor. Here is the video:

The underlying problem is that there is no viable path to profitability for nearly all American newspapers. It is their own fault, since at least half the country would be glad to see them go broke. But old-fashioned people like me wish we were in an environment where a good newspaper–not one like the Washington Post–could actually make money and stay in business.

UPDATE: A postscript–notice how many WaPo employees are wearing masks in the office. Sad! Wearing a mask is its own punishment. The rest of the world has moved on, but leftists are caught in some kind of time warp.