A note on Damar Hamlin

I take in the joy of sports by following my hometown teams — the Gophers, the Twins, and the Vikings — but I was watching the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game on ESPN last night when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and the game was suspended. Hamlin had bounced up after making a stop on the play before he collapsed. It looked like an absolutely routine football play that eventuated in a nightmare. Here is the just posted AP story on the game.

Medical assistance was immediately administered on the field. Play-by-play man Joe Buck advised that Hamlin was receiving CPR. It was (or is) a life and death situation beyond the scope of the game, whatever its importance in the NFL scheme of things.

The Bills hit their knees in prayer. I should think everyone watching joined them one way or another.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Tears streamed down the faces of the huge Bills players and, perhaps most notably to me, that of the smaller wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They are all tough guys. Seeing them crying was devastating. The players on both teams reflected the reality of the moment. One could observe the fellowship they share.

Hamlin’s family was in attendance at the game. Below is video of him checking in with them before the game.

Let's take a break and watch a clip of Damar Hamlin giving his family some love just prior a game. This is what needs to be seen right now. Please be okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SwYdXju05h — Dynasty Pros™ (@DynastyProsFF) January 3, 2023

An ambulance took the field to remove Hamlin to the University of Cincinnati Hospital two miles from the stadium. When the game was suspended the NFL released a statement advising that Hamlin was in critical condition. This morning we learn via a Bills statement that “[Hamlin] is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.” As I write this morning it is not too late to pray for Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Neither the Bills nor the hospital has released any other details about Hamlin’s condition. Whatever the case, as I say, prayer is in order.