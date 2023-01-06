A-Rod In the Arctic

Well, not the Arctic, exactly. Minnesota. Alex Rodriguez is now a part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, regarded by many as the most godforsaken franchise in professional sports. Maybe A-Rod can change that. In any event, he now spends time in Minnesota and apparently owns a home here. So when we got a foot of snow earlier this week, he had to deal with it. Allegedly. He posted this on Instagram:

Axios expressed skepticism, citing Minnesotans who are hard to fool when it comes to shoveling snow:

Yes, but: That’s a very large driveway, A-Rod can definitely afford snow removal and the sticker is still on the shovel.

Good point!

* Plus, are those tire tracks?

Um, yeah. They are. This was a tough snowfall even for mechanized shovelers: a snow plow got stuck in my driveway.

The response: Many of his own followers were skeptical, including his former nemesis Johnny Damon, who wrote, “Video or I ain’t buying it.” * A-Rod replied: “ha ok!! Video coming your way!! Miss you my guy!!!” What he did: Though A-Rod delivered with a 15-second follow-up video showing him shoveling, many still doubted his abilities. By the numbers: Axios Twin Cities carried out a poll on Instagram. As of 10am on Thursday, 94%, or 705 voters, said he didn’t do it. * “That’s called cleaning up after a snowblower went through,” follower Teresa F. added. * “The video reminds me of my younger brother in the 70’s trying to look like he is helping shovel . . . NOT,” one Axios reader wrote in an e-mail.

That driveway would take about a week to shovel. I’m pretty certain A-Rod didn’t do it. To be fair, though, he might have been kidding. I just hope he sticks around Minnesota long enough to do something about the Wolves.