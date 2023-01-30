I can’t stop laughing at Taylor Sirianni’s imitation of her dad as Eagles coach Nick Sirianni held court after the NFC championship game yesterday. To entertain herself as the coach droned on, she performed a formidable Nick Sirianni impression. Something tells me a star is born.

Taylor could step right into the old Bob & Ray routine featuring the nonidentical twin band leaders Claude and Clyde — the McBeeBee Twins. I would like to request Taylor’s interpretation of dad’s response to a question asking how it felt when the 49ers ran out of quarterbacks.