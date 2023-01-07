A Twitter Files footnote (5)

RealClearPolitics reporter Paul Sperry was suspended from Twitter a few months Adam Schiff sought his banning as a result of his entirely accurate reporting for RCP. We learned of Schiff’s behind-the-scenes efforts in part 12 of the Twitter Files per Matt Taibbi.

Now Sperry explains and responds in the fantastic New York Post column “How Democrat Adam Schiff abused his power to demand I be kicked off Twitter simply due to a personal vendetta.” We all know that the competition is stiff, but I declare Schiff to be the biggest liar and lout in Congress — and that by a wide margin, as Sperry proceeds to make out (“This is the real spreader of falsehoods”)

