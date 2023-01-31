A Vegan Day-Brightener

I won’t say that vegans are the most annoying people in our society, but I will say this: they rank ahead of cross-fit enthusiasts. So this video should bring a smile to your face. It is several years old, but just popped up on Twitter on a large scale this week.
A group of vegan terrorists–perhaps not a fair characterization, since they couldn’t scare anyone–tries to stop a truckload of several hundred cows from entering a slaughterhouse. Evidently they thought that if they stopped the truck, the cows would go gambol in a field, or something. What is rather touching is their confidence that the truck driver will stop for them:
Vegan activists try to stop a truck 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/ejm0WnsDsv
— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 30, 2023
This truck driver’s example should be followed whenever criminal “activists” try to disrupt traffic.
