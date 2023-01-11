Applying Pelosi’s precedent

AP congressional reporter Farnoush Amiri report via Twitter (below) that Speaker Kevin McCarthy will follow through on his promise to remove Reps. Eric Swalwell (Intelligence), Adam Schiff (Intelligence), and Ilhan Omar (Foreign Affairs) from their committee assignments. Of the three, I think Schiff is the worst. He should be tarred and feathered and run out of town for abuse of his position as Intelligence Committee chairman to perpetuate the Russia hoax for grossly partisan purposes. He gives lying weasels a bad name.

McCARTHY confirms Swalwell, Schiff & Omar will be off committees they’d previously served: intel/foreign affairs. “Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance. Schiff has lied to the American public…” — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) January 10, 2023

Assuming McCarthy takes this action, he will cite the Pelosi precedent. See, for example, the comments of Majority Leader Steve Scalise in this ABC News story. When former Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed the appointment of two Republican appointees to the January 6 Committee, she pronounced that she wasn’t concerned about the precedent. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision,” Pelosi said.

Omar’s response to her anticipated ouster follows the form I personally experienced when she was a lowly candidate for the Minnesota state legislature in August 2016 and I asked about her marriage to her brother:

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred — including threatening to strip me from my committee — does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with. It does nothing to address inflation, healthcare, or solve the climate crisis,” she said in a statement in November. “What it does is gin up fear and hate against Somali-Americans and anyone who shares my identity, and further divide us along racial and ethnic lines,” she said.

As we see, however, Omar has not been singled out by McCarthy. She is in good company, so to speak, crossing racial and ethnic lines.

Via Karl Salzman/Washington Free Beacon.