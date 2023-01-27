Back inside the laptop

The Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr and Joseph Simonson have taken another dip inside the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop, They looked for the light it might shed on access to the classified documents in the unauthorized possession of “the big guy.” They conclude: “President Joe Biden’s immediate family knew more about the location of documents in his possession than the president’s aides, emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop suggest.” Specifically:

Joe Biden’s executive assistant Kathy Chung solicited assistance from Hunter Biden and four other Biden family members in locating “Vice President notecards” from “the office” on Nov. 27, 2018, emails show. The day before, another presidential aide, Richard Ruffner, had asked Chung for help locating the materials, telling her Joe Biden wanted him to have the notecards on hand.

Chung asked Ashley Biden, Hunter Biden, Jill Biden, James Biden and Valerie Biden for help locating the documents.

In August 2018 the big guy invited Chung and other confidants as well as Hunter Biden and other relatives to install the encrypted messaging app Signal. Also included among the invitees were “two unknown individuals with South Korean and Washington, D.C., phone numbers, respectively.” The story adds that the numbers remain active:

The phone number Joe Biden used to send the August 2018 invite is active on Signal as of Wednesday afternoon, as are the phone numbers for many of the individuals who received the president’s invitation, including Chung, Richetti, the president’s brother, Jim Biden, his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and his son-in-law, Howard Krein.

The White House did not return a request for comment on what it was all about.

Whole thing published under the headline “Biden Family Had Access to Materials in Biden Office, Emails Suggest.”