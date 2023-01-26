I’m a little late with this, but it is still worth a post. These are the cable news ratings for January 13, via RedState. Note the complete domination of Fox News: all of Fox’s programs outdraw all of the other networks’ shows, with the exception of Fox’s 6 a.m. version of Fox & Friends, which still outdraws CNN’s 6 a.m. entry by nearly four to one:



Two other observations: first, as has been true for a while, MSNBC’s out-and-proud hard leftism has won out over CNN’s me-tooism. No wonder they are trying to rebuild CNN from the ground up.

Second, note that Newsmax is starting to be a factor. Newsmax’s ratings, in fact, are much closer to CNN’s than CNN’s ratings are to Fox News’s. And something called NewsNation brings up the rear. Since Chris Cuomo apparently has a show on NewsNation, I take it that this is another left-wing network–something for which there is no discernible demand.