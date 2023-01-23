Don’t Fear the Shutdown

Rasmussen has some interesting poll results today:
As President Joe Biden prepares to face off with House Republicans over the U.S. government’s debt ceiling, a majority of voters would rather have a government shutdown than to have Congress sign off on more spending.
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 56% of Likely U.S. Voters would rather have a partial government shutdown until Congress can agree to either cut spending or keep it the same. Just 34% would rather avoid a partial shutdown by authorizing more spending.
Quick, someone tell the Washington Post! Or better yet, the GOP leaders in Congress. More:
[M]ost voters think spending is the problem. Sixty-six percent (66%) believe politicians’ unwillingness to reduce government spending is more to blame for the size of the federal deficit than taxpayers’ unwillingness to pay more in taxes. Twenty-one percent (21%) think taxpayers are more to blame for the size of the deficit. Another 13% are not sure.
I love that 21%. They’re the Democrats’ hard core, but they aren’t remotely close to being a majority.
