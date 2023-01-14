Garage logic, Biden style

The White House has just announced that six more classified documents were discovered at the Wilmington house this week. They have been turned over to the Department of Justice, according to the statement released by Biden special assistant Ian Sams reported here by Politico. Politico quotes Sams’s sketchy statement:

The president’s lawyers have acted immediately and voluntarily to provide the Penn Biden documents to the Archives and the Wilmington documents to DOJ. We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified, and where they were found. The appointment of the Special Counsel in this matter this week means we will now refer specific questions to the Special Counsel’s office moving forward.

You have to love the referral of “specific questions” to the Special Counsel’s Office. The Special Counsel isn’t talking. This is a post-publication illustration of the point that Byron York makes today. Posted at 10:35 a.m. (Eastern) this morning, after Sams’s statement, Byron’s column nevertheless tells you what you need to know to understand what Sams is and isn’t saying.

President Biden wants you to know that he takes classified documents seriously. We only “know” that because he’s told us so. In other words, we don’t know it at all. The fact that he maintained classified documents in the “locked garage” at his Wilmington home along with beloved Corvette suggests that perhaps he isn’t be taken at face value.