Global Elites Conspire Against the Rest of Us

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos kicked off yesterday. For a long time I didn’t take the Davos elite-fest seriously, but it has gained steam:

This WEF summit features a record turnout from many of the most powerful government and corporate officials. There will be 379 public officials attending, including 30 heads of state, 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 39 heads of global organizations, including the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Trade Organization. There will also be 1,500 executives from 700 companies, including 600 CEOs from the world’s largest corporations. “We have the key players globally,” said Borge Brende, one of several WEF managing directors, “to create collaboration even in this fractured world.” He also noted that the WEF is expecting “a high-level Chinese delegation.”

So what agenda are all of these “key players” pursuing? Broadly speaking, it is the “Great Reset,” which basically means rule by them, and an end to pesky democracies like ours. The WEF web site spells out much of it. The key weapon is the environment, or more specifically, global warming:

With global demand for industrial products projected to grow significantly by 2050, the decarbonization of industries is fundamental to the global energy transition. Just five industries (cement and concrete, iron and steel, oil and gas, chemicals, and coal mining) together are responsible for 80% of industrial emissions.

They’ve got to go. Because the risks we face are pretty much exclusively global warming-related. The WEF identifies the top ten global risks over the next decade. The top four are:

* Failure to mitigate climate change * Failure of climate-change adaptation * Natural disasters and extreme weather events * Biodiversity collapse and ecosystem loss

Risk number five provokes hollow laughter:

* Large-scale involuntary migration

They mean, due to global warming. But the rest of the world is a lot more concerned about large-scale voluntary migration, like what we see at our southern border.

The litany goes on and on. Global “leaders” want government direction of formerly free economies:

There is growing evidence that dynamic governments and purpose-driven businesses are willing to shape a new era of public-private cooperation into investment in new technologies. In order to create the “markets of tomorrow” which can meet key societal needs, a proactive approach and greater strategic planning are needed. Governments must act as “investors of first resort” to invite wider private-sector interest and investment in technologies and sectors with the highest potential to build the markets of tomorrow.

Which is to say, “green” investments that don’t draw private sector support because they don’t meet people’s needs.

Jobs that support social inclusion and environmental sustainability are critical to driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth. This whitepaper seeks to quantify the need for social and green jobs in 10 countries by 2030 in order to meet inclusion and climate targets. In these countries, social jobs represent 11% of the total workforce while green jobs constitute just 1%. To meet inclusion and social mobility goals, these nations need 64 million more social jobs. Meanwhile, 12 million more green jobs are needed in these countries to meet environmental goals.

If you think the problem with our country is that we don’t have enough “social jobs,” raise your hand. Right. Didn’t think so.

The Davos agenda also includes some stuff on gender that is pretty funny, if you don’t take it seriously:

The pandemic has caused a generational loss in gender equality, increasing the projected time to reach global parity from 100 to 132 years.

Well, that’s pretty specific! But what, exactly, is “global parity”? Basically the elimination of gender. As long as some people, anywhere in the world, prefer to organize their families along traditional lines–the man earns most of the money and does most tasks requiring a hammer, while the woman runs the household and mostly looks after the children–“global parity” can never be reached. Which will suit the elites fine, as they can continue jetting to Davos every year to complain about it.

There is much more at the link. But the bottom line is that the elites are of one mind: they don’t like the way you live, and they intend to change it.