Happy New Year!

By popular demand—well okay, at the request of a couple readers—herewith scenes from the obligatory annual Pacific Ocean polar bear swim:
Now I know what you’re thinking: can you really call swimming in the ocean under California sunshine a bona fide “polar bear” dip? Maybe not, but it’s better than naming it after the more real predatory threat in these central coast waters—great white sharks.
