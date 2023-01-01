Posted on January 1, 2023 by Steven Hayward

Happy New Year!

By popular demand—well okay, at the request of a couple readers—herewith scenes from the obligatory annual Pacific Ocean polar bear swim:

Now I know what you’re thinking: can you really call swimming in the ocean under California sunshine a bona fide “polar bear” dip? Maybe not, but it’s better than naming it after the more real predatory threat in these central coast waters—great white sharks.

