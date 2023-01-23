How Dumb Can a Politician Get?

The City of Minneapolis was in decline before covid, and before George Floyd. Abysmal governance and high costs had closed or driven away many businesses. Then came the covid shutdowns, riots and skyrocketing violence, and the city has turned into a disaster area. Who would want to try to run a business in Minneapolis? Not many people, it turns out. So the city’s streets are lined with closed or abandoned storefronts.

This gave Minneapolis’s City Council a great idea: a tax on vacancy! That will force whoever owns the buildings to put businesses in them whether they like it or not, and regardless of whether they make money. Brilliant.

Lest you think I am making this up, Robin4mpls is a member of the Minneapolis City Council:

Unless there is a drastic change of leadership on the Minneapolis City Council this year and fools like economic incompetent @robin4mpls loses her job, the city is doomed. https://t.co/LKgc0eaLGf — Andy Brehm (@andybrehm) January 23, 2023



You can’t argue with my friend Andy Brehm’s comment. But at some point, if voters are benighted enough to elect economic illiterates to office, they are going to get what they deserve.