Kevin McCarthy explains

Actually, Kevin McCarthy kicks butt would be more like it. Yesterday Speaker McCarthy “officially booted Reps. ADAM SCHIFF and ERIC SWALWELL from the House Intelligence Committee.” McCarthy set forth his decision in a letter to Hakeem Jeffries posted on Twitter. The lady and gentlemen of Politico Playbook find the letter “short on details about the two California Democrats’ sins[.]” You can grok that the press wants to pick up its cudgels on behalf of Schiff and Swalwell, whose malefactions have not been featured in its coverage of the Democrats.

I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ePxlbanxta — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 25, 2023

The lady and gentlemen of Politico Playbook continue: “In a joint statement, Schiff, Swalwell and Rep. ILHAN OMAR (D-Minn.) — whom McCarthy is threatening to remove from the House Foreign Affairs Committee — said McCarthy ‘struck a corrupt bargain in his desperate, and nearly failed, attempt to win the Speakership, a bargain that required political vengeance against the three of us.’”

The lady and gentlemen of Politico Playbook add: “It is no surprise that reporters immediately asked McCarthy how his expulsion of the two Democrats for alleged dishonesty squares with his hands-off approach to another well-known congressman: Rep. GEORGE SANTOS (R-N.Y.), who has lied about … well, pretty much everything … and was recently given assignments on two House committees.” It’s a big mystery to them.

McCarthy took the opportunity to explain in terms that any moron should understand. It’s not clear to me that the lady and gentlemen of Politico Playbook have grokked his explanation. They do not go so far as to quote or paraphrase his comments on Schiff and Swalwell, but they do link to the C-SPAN video. This is magnificent.