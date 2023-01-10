Live Podcast: PLU Lesson 3—Federalist 11-39, Tomorrow

Power Line University will be back live in class again tomorrow starting at 4 pm Pacific time (7 pm Eastern), carrying on our consideration of The Federalist. I’ll be the lead presenter this week, covering some very interesting things Hamilton and Madison have to say about several issues in Federalist 11 – 20, such as taxation, leaving Europe in the rear view mirror, what they meant by the “new science of politics,” and whether they were mistaken in some particulars about how our constitution would work in practice.

From there we’ll take a closer look at Federalist 23, and then, time permitting move through numbers 27, 28, 33, 37, and 39.

That should be enough for roughly one hour, and if you are able to join us live, use this Zoom link. We’ll try to take some comments and questions from participants. (Each week we get a little better at the technical side of Zoom webinars.) And if you miss it, we shall post it as a regular audio podcast and on YouTube later in the week.