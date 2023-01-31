Live Podcast: PLU on The Federalist, Session 6

Power Line University will be back in the seminar room again tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at 5 pm Pacific time/8 pm Eastern, to resume our leisurely stroll through The Federalist Papers. We’ll begin this week’s session with a detour into why and how the Progressives attacked the separation of powers along with rejecting the natural rights philosophy of the Founding, both of which were necessary for their project of creating the “living Constitution,” which of course really meant that the written Constitution is dead.

In particular we’ll cover the prominent role of Snideley Whiplash Woodrow Wilson in this attack, which provides a good entry into Hamilton’s Federalist entries on the nature and conduct of the presidency.

Join us if you can at 5 pm Pacific at this Zoom link. And if you can’t make it for the live class, we’ll make it available as a regular podcast on Thursday.