Loose Ends (200)

• Someone apparently got to Biden’s teleprompter again, with the predictable result:

BIDEN: "I’ll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries, the world is not a patch in our jeans, if we do what we wanna do, we need to do." pic.twitter.com/G8WI7etvBb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

Or maybe he’s self-consciously trying to make Kamala look good by comparison.

• And while we’re doing video, this latest offering from somebody called HiResTV (this ensemble includes our favorite, J.P Sears) is worthy (4 minutes):

• If I was Prince William, I’d beat up on my little (half) brother, too:

Prince Harry details physical attack by brother William in new book In his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry recounts what he says was a physical attack by his brother, William, now Prince of Wales, as their relationship fell apart over the younger prince’s marriage to the actor Meghan Markle. Describing a confrontation at his London home in 2019, Harry says William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which Harry calls a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about his American wife.

Seems to me that “truth as a defense” should work for Prince William in any legal proceeding.

Chaser:

Did Prince Harry’s nasty older brother force him to wear a Nazi uniform? Instead of optionally wearing a marginally funny Nazi outfit to a costume party in the 2000s, back when nobody really cared about poor taste, Prince Harry was dragged kicking and screaming by Wehrmacht William and Kristallnacht Kate to the naughty shop against his will.

• Another faker, busted:

Kay LeClaire, non-binary art collective boss, accused of faking Native American heritage The co-owner of a queer Indigenous artists’ collective in Wisconsin is facing accusations of being white after claiming to hold Native American heritage, according to a report. Kay LeClaire, who identifies as non-binary, allegedly faked their indigenous heritage and used the front to make money, according to a local outlet. LeClaire was accused in an online forum of actually being white after claiming since 2017 they were of Metis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and Jewish heritage, Madison 365 reported on Tuesday. LeClaire, also a founding member of the collective and emerging leader in the Madison Indigenous arts community, earned artist stipends, a paid residency at the University of Wisconsin, speaking gigs, and art exhibitions with the help of their Native American claim.

If BIPOCs are an oppressed class, why do so many people fake identifying as such?