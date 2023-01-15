Loose Ends (202)

• I am calling for a complete and total shutdown of modern art until we can figure out what the hell is going on:

Seriously—what the hell is this? (It’s supposed to be a monument to Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King in Boston.)

Well here’s one take on it, which I pass along without comment or endorsement:

Also this:

Oh what the hell:

• Kamala is back, baby! And she’s rockin’ her Venn diagram game hard. In fact I think I’m going to start calling her Vice President Venn Diagram. Here’s a 99-second highlight reel:

CRINGE: 99 seconds of Kamala Harris talking about her “love” for Venn diagrams. pic.twitter.com/eoSO8SAsHG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 21, 2022

How about this for a practical use of Mr. Venn’s methodology:

• Totally forgot to mention in yesterday’s posting of the 3WHH podcast that I also subbed for Rob Long on this week’s Ricochet podcast, where we talked with Andy McCarthy about Biden’s Corvette, and also beat down hard on the left’s big push to confiscate gas stoves. Listen here at this link.

• Sportswriting is not my main jam, but I think Trevor Lawrence arrived as a premier NFL quarterback last night in the span of a single half.