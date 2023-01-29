Loose Ends (204)

• Remember the launch of the Obamacare website back in 2013? Looks like the Biden Administration is determined to match the incompetence of Obama’s geniuses with their new asylum website. From AP News:

The U.S. government’s CBPOne mobile app that’s been overloaded since the Biden administration introduced it Jan. 12. Many can’t log in; others are able to enter their information and select a date, only to have the screen freeze at final confirmation. Some get a message saying they must be near a U.S. crossing, despite being in Mexico’s largest border city. . . Applications are available in English and Spanish only, languages many of the migrants don’t speak. . .

The best part is, the Biden app is racist:

Some migrants, particularly with darker skin, say the app is rejecting required photos, blocking or delaying applications.

• Ilhan Omar’s ignorance, previously measured in furlongs and fathoms, now needs to be measured in light years. Today on CNN Omar said: “I wasn’t aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money. That has been a very enlightening part of this journey.”

• I pass this along without comment, because it is unnecessary:

Testosterone Shortage Puts Trans Men at Risk Low-cost testosterone, a drug trans men and transmasculine people use for hormone replacement therapy, has been in short supply since 2020, forcing patients across Mexico to either spend more money or suspend treatment. According to the Cero Desabasto collective, an umbrella group of patient and doctors’ organizations that monitors medication shortages, patients around the country have reported a shortage of 250-milligram testosterone enanthate, which public hospitals provide to trans people and is the cheapest for people who don’t qualify to get it for free. Those who do qualify to get it for free still depend on this source because they don’t know about the free program or are wary of using a government service to obtain it. The shortage of affordable testosterone has set back the physical and physiological advances that trans men and transmasculine people have made in their treatment. They include breast development, eliminating the menstrual cycle, voice change, and facial and body hair growth.

• So I Tweeted out recently the proposition that the great William Shatner was likely the only actor ever to speak two wholly made-up languages in film (Esperanto in Incubus, and Klingon in Star Trek III), but the Twitterverse quickly corrected me, noting that Ian McKellan spoke both Elvish and the dark tongue of Mordor in Lord of the Rings, while the much inferior Jean Luc Picard spoke more than one imaginary language in ST:TNG (including most famously Darmok).

Still, I think Shatner deserves special recognition for being in the only movie I know of that was filmed entirely in Esperanto, and what was everybody thinking (or smoking)?