“Migrant” Melee at New York Hotel

This headline caught my eye: “Wild melee erupts at NYC migrant shelter as residents throwing bottles are stabbed.” The headline pretty well tells the story, but here is some more:

A wild weekend melee broke out at a Manhattan hotel being used as a migrant shelter…

“Migrant” has become code for illegal immigrant.

…with three of its residents throwing bottles and then getting stabbed as payback, cops said Sunday. Brothers Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and Dilan Pachecho-Cabezas, 16, were tossing bottles with another man, Alejandro Pollo, 19, at the Stewart Hotel at West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, police said. It wasn’t clear who they were launching the bottles at — but one of the projectiles ended up striking 23-year-old Andiley Nazaire, police said. Nazaire responded by stabbing the two brothers in the back with shards of the broken glass, cops said.

The Stewart, on 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, is described online as a four-star hotel. But now it is “one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers for migrants.” If you poke around a little more, you find this: “Eric Adams inks $275M hotel room deal to house at least 5,000 migrants.”

Mayor Eric Adams‘ administration has been forced to shell out $275 million in a contract with the Hotel Association of New York City to house at least 5,000 migrants as waves of asylum seekers continue to land in the city from the southern border…. The “emergency” agreement between the city Department of Homeless Services and the Hotel Association puts the city on the hook for as much as $55,000 per migrant that lands in town.

$55,000 per migrant. Poor people are expensive.

The deal covers quite a few New York hotels, including the Stewart:

Dandapani said “entire hotels” will be set aside for migrants, while adding that the number of hotels and rooms set aside — and the number of migrants to be sheltered — remains “a moving target.”

***

One source called the contract a “win-win” for hotels that have high vacancy rates and for unionized workers who get paid without worrying if tourists come. “Hotels get guaranteed income and no need to impress visitors,” the source said.

New York doesn’t impress visitors much these days, but it is hard to see this as a “win” for formerly four-star hotels. If you go to the Stewart Hotel’s site now, you see this:

Too bad about the people who had reservations. Apparently the city made a better offer.

The silver lining, of course, is that Governors Abbott and DeSantis have exposed the insanity of Joe Biden’s open borders policy, and have forced non-border states like New York to share, to a tiny degree, the burden that the Biden administration has imposed. Good for them. And too bad about those New York hotels.