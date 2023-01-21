More Documents In Slow Joe’s House

Fox News is reporting that yet another batch of classified documents has been found in Joe Biden’s house. We now learn that the Department of Justice conducted a 12-hour search of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence on Friday. This apparently is when the new records were discovered.
Is it wrong to enjoy this clown show? No. No, it isn’t. It serves the Democrats so exquisitely right.
