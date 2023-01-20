Ms. filed in the wrong place

Unlike White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, President Biden did not refer reporters seeking comment on his retention of classified documents in his Wilmington garage and other unauthorized locations to the White House Counsel or to the Department of Justice. He found himself innocent of any misconduct. He told reporters: “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there.” (For “you” read Special Counsel Robert Hur.)

Speaking to reporters accompanying him as he toured storm damage on the central coast of California, Biden echoed Gertrude Stein’s famous comment on Oakland: “There’s no there there.”

It sounds like a joke is struggling to emerge from Biden’s version of the story. “We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden told reporters.