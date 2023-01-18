New frontiers in menstruation

When it comes to gender follies, Minnesota Democrats are keeping up with their insane colleagues on the coasts. DFL state representative Sandra Feist has been pushing a bill “that would require school districts and charter schools to provide students in grades four through 12 with access to free menstrual products in student restrooms.” Feist’s bill was approved in committee last year by a 12-4 vote. See Feist’s news clip. The news clip also maps out new frontiers in poverty: “Elif Ozturk, a sophomore at Hopkins High School, said ‘period poverty’ is an issue she’s encountered among classmates.”

Following the 2022 elections Democrats rule the roost in Minnesota. Feist’s bill has a better chance of passage this time around, although embarrassment and ridicule might serve as some kind of a deterrent. I hadn’t noticed that the text of the bill makes no distinction between boys and girls in mandating the availability of menstrual products. When Feist says students, she means all students.

Feist explains (video below): “[N]ot all students who menstruate are female. We need to make sure all students have access to these products. There are obviously less [sic] non-female menstruating students and therefore their usage will be much lower. That was actually calculated into the cost of this.” She has thought it through. In a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest kind of way, it makes perfect sense.

Via Anthony Gockowski/Alpha News.