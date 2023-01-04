Posted on January 4, 2023 by Scott Johnson in 2016 Election, Russia, Russia hoax, Senate, Social media, Twitter

Notes on the Twitter Files (11)

Matt Taibbi posted two more Twitter Files threads yesterday afternoon. They are the eleventh and twelfth such threads posted by the journalists to whom Elon Musk has opened the files of old Twitter. Taibbi has taken the lead in documenting The eleventh thread includes 33 tweets that can be accessed via the first (below).

In the aftermath of the 2016 election, Twitter was pressured to do something about Russia! Russia! Russia! Twitter was unable to find a Russia problem in its world, but they had to answer to Senator Mark Warner.

Twitter got down to the business of pleasing Democrats disappointed by the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Try as they might, Twitter couldn’t find the desired culprits. It’s almost funny.

Hey, they found themselves in a public relations crisis.

Twitter went back to work to please its political masters. They found a modus operandi that worked like a Pavlovian mechanism. The future is now.

As always, I encourage interested readers to scroll through the whole thing with your own eyes.

