Posted on January 4, 2023 by Scott Johnson in FBI, Intelligence, Twitter

Notes on the Twitter Files (12)

In the twelfth of the Twitter Files threads Matt Taibbi documents the central of the FBI. Students of James Joyce’s Ulysses may think of it as the Omphalos Ultimatum.

The thread consists of 40 tweets that can be accessed via the first (below). The thread is unrolled here in the Thread Reader app.

The State Department got into the act that Taibbi sketched in part 11.

You have to see this with your own eyes. This is your government at work. Twitter didn’t want the government calling them out. They wanted a chance to do the government’s work before the press put them to it.

Suffice it to say that Twitter wanted to please its political masters. They were concerned about “a conspiracy so immense.” Joe McCarthy’s hour had come around at last. However, Twitter was concerned about the political risk involved in executing demands from political actors. Twitter preferred to work directly with the FBI and DHS. They wanted to form a “circle of trust.”

Elvis was still in the building. The FBI would be the government’s omphalos — but would remain connected to Twitter via an umbilical cord. I seriously doubt that “belly button” is an apt metaphor.

As I say, you have to see it with your own eyes.

Even the lying hack Adam Schiff sought to get in on the act. He singled out Paul Sperry of RealClearPolitics. What an honor! Paul Sperry, our hats off to you.

Twitter was accommodating government requests in bulk. It apparently took Elon Musk to cut the cord!

If you have been following along so far, please take in this thread in its entirety.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses