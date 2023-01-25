Physicians—Heal Thyself, Fast

Dr. John Calhoon, the outgoing president of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, posted the slide immediately below as part of his farewell remarks. See if you can spot anything wrong with it:

Of course you know what happened next: Dr. Calhoon was called out for his “hurtful” remarks by the STS’s new president and board of directors.

You’d almost think the STS board had confused Dr. John Calhoon with John C. Calhoun or something. The only thing harmed by this reaction is the declining confidence patients will have in their doctors if this keeps up.