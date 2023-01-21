Podcast: The 3WHH on Freaks, Geeks, Leaks, and Ukrainamania

This week’s raucous episode, recorded well after conventional happy hour usually ends, ranged from Biden’s dementia to the failed Dobbs leak investigation, to Kevin McCarthy’s (relatively) good week, the post hockey ergo propter hockey fallacy, bidding good riddance to one of the premier COVID cultists, a defense of cat-calling (even when it’s done to our Lucretia), and then . . . a big fat argument about Ukraine.

The vigorous disagreements among our three barkeeps on this subject were flying fast and hard, and did we settle the issue? No, we did not! So we’ll just have to do a sequel.

Listen here, or rumble over to our hosts at Ricochet.

P.S. I also sat in for Rob Long again yesterday on the flagship Ricochet podcast, where we talked with Harmeet Dhillon about her run for RNC chair. Listen directly at this link.