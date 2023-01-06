Podcast: The 3WHH on the Last Pope, the Next Speaker, and Hobbes

We recorded a day early this week because I have to travel (supposedly—the airlines are not cooperating—again). Only the 3WHH bartenders could possibly draw the connecting thread between the subjects of the passing of Pope Benedict XVI, the drama over the next Speaker of the House, and Thomas Hobbes. But with the help of a little fine whisky, we’re up to the job!

Lucretia and I give the Protestant John Yoo a tutorial (the first of two this episode) on why Benedict may have been the most serious theologian ever to serve as Pope. It might be summarized in two words—”Regensberg Address“—but there is much more to that story, including the lingering mystery of why Benedict abdicated the papacy ten years ago.

From there our spirits—both the distilled and mental kind—kicked in hard for our discussion of the intramural Republican struggle to elect a new Speaker of the House. Let’s just say Lucretia would prefer Charlie McCarthy to Kevin McCarthy and leave it at that.

This episode ends with Lucretia and I giving John his second tutorial, this time on Thomas Hobbes. John has recklessly agreed to a “great books” segment on Hobbes for Prager University, but as usual provokes significant disagreement among the 3WHH bartenders.

And because of this last segment, our exit music is “Am I Very Wrong?” (answer: when it comes to Hobbes—Yes!), by musical combo whose name shall not be mentioned here:

Am I very wrong

To hide behind the glare of an open minded stare

Am I very wrong

To wander in the fear of a never ending lie

Am I very wrong

To try to close my ears to the sound they play so loud

Am I very wrong

The happiness machine is trying hard to sing my song

So listen here, or make a social contract with the Leviathan known as Ricochet.