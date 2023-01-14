Podcast: The 3WHH Rummages Joe’s Garage and Remembers Paul Johnson

John Yoo is away this week, so Hillsdale historian Richard Samuelson joins the Three Whisky Happy Hour for an extended discussion of the passing of Paul Johnson, and especially why he deserves to be considered one of the premier historians of all time.
But first we rummage around in Joe’s garage (Joe Biden that is), where the lyrics to Frank Zappa’s tune by that name seem appropriate:
This is the PoliceGive yourself up We have the garage surrounded
Everday this goes on around here!
Is this a ramping up of “Operation Dump Joe” so that Kamala can become president in a week, suddenly eligible to serve ten years? The good news is that KAAAAH-mala (as one of our bartenders likes to call her) has re-emerged from her holiday hiatus—or has she escaped from the Democrats’ witless protection program?—offering some fresh inanities about the Caribbean and Venn diagrams.
You can pretty much guess this week’s exit music by now.
So listen here, or wander over to the extra-size garage at Ricochet.
