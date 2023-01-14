Podcast: The 3WHH Rummages Joe’s Garage and Remembers Paul Johnson

John Yoo is away this week, so Hillsdale historian Richard Samuelson joins the Three Whisky Happy Hour for an extended discussion of the passing of Paul Johnson, and especially why he deserves to be considered one of the premier historians of all time.

But first we rummage around in Joe’s garage (Joe Biden that is), where the lyrics to Frank Zappa’s tune by that name seem appropriate:

This is the Police

Give yourself up

We have the garage surrounded Everday this goes on around here!