Reminder: Power Line University Later Today

Your friendly reminder that Lucretia and I will be turning up at the Power Line University seminar room in about two hours from right now (4:30 Pacific time to be precise) for our next installment on The Federalist. Lucretia will take the lead in looking at the treatment of the separation of powers in Federalists 47 – 51 (and beyond), and then I’ll lead a detour for a thorough thrashing of Woodrow Wilson for his attack on the separation of powers and the basic philosophy of The Federalist. As George Will likes to say, the constitutional divide in our country today really is an argument between two Princeton graduates—it’s James Madison versus Woodrow Wilson.

Use this Zoom link to join us live at 4:30 Pacific.