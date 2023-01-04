Seriously Washington?

No, this headline is not a reference to the chaos in the House of Representatives.

Rather it refers to the latest disgrace of the NFL team formerly known as the Redskins. The “Washington Football Team,” as it has been known the last three seasons, decided to become “The Commanders,” which, Richard Samuelson points out, is quite fitting for the age of the administrative state in Washington, which prefers to govern by commands rather than democratic deliberation. Is it merely a coincidence that the administrative state really took off when the Washington Senators—named for “the world’s greatest deliberative body”—left town in the late 1960s and changed its name?

Anyway, the Commanders have come up with a mascot. You have to see it, not to believe it:

At first I thought this is a parody, but no, it’s real! Actually perhaps it is the perfect mascot for a city of pigs at the trough whose only competency is pork barrel spending. A swamp rat would be better still.

Yes, I know, this is supposed to be a reference to the famous Redskins offensive line of 30 years ago, known as “the hogs,” but how many current fans have a vivid memory of that? In any case, I don’t think the Commanders thought this through. Just like most Washington DC diktats.