The Biden docs, round 2

NBC News broke the story that a second set of classified documents were found in Joe Biden’s possession at an undisclosed location this past November. The NBC News story is here. The story has now been confirmed and reported roughly everywhere. Among the many accessible stories are those by the AP here and the Washington Post (via JWR) here. I cant’ get enough of it. Here are a few facetious notes on it.

• Every one of the stories is based on a single source: “a person familiar with the matter (NBC News and AP) or “a person familiar with the investigation” (the Washington Post) or similar. That person must have been incredibly busy yesterday. Who might he be?

• I’m going to go out on a limb and speculate that the busy “person” is a member of President Biden’s “legal team.”

• When the first batch of classified documents was discovered, the media repeated in unison the exculpatory assurances of Biden’s lawyer. I posted the lawyer’s statement in Biden unclassified.” They repeated his assurances as the truth of the matter. The reporters of these stories are hacks and shills. You knew that, of course, but it bears repetition.

• According to that busy “person” who is the source of yesterday’s stories, the second batch of classified documents was discovered in early November around the same time as the first batch, yet the discovery of the second batch belies the lawyer’s statement.

• President Biden doesn’t know anything about either the first batch or the second batch. He did the right thing, even if he doesn’t know what the right thing is either.

• Biden doesn’t know anything about anything. That is, he knows nothing, We can all agree on that. It all comes as a great surprise to him.

• Unlike the classified documents seized from President Trump, the Biden documents do not threaten the national security of the United States or the possible destruction of the universe.

• The AP story betrays the AP’s possible impatience with toeing the Biden line: “The revelation that additional classified documents were uncovered by Biden’s attorneys came hours after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Biden’s handling of classified information and the West Wing’s management of the discovery.” Perhaps KJP tests the limits of the AP’s patience.

• The AP story bluntly observes regarding KJP: “[S]he refused to say when Biden himself had been briefed, whether there were any more classified documents potentially located at other unauthorized locations, and why the White House waited more than two months to reveal the discovery of the initial batch of documents, which were found Nov. 2, days before the midterm elections.”

• And yet the AP carries on in the accustomed style on behalf of President Biden: “There are significant differences between the Trump and Biden situations, including the gravity of an ongoing grand jury investigation into the Mar-a-Lago matter.”

• I guess that means the Biden matter could be “grave” if a grand jury investigated it. In other words, it’s not grave yet! A grand jury could investigate it. It is therefore at least theoretically grave.

• Let us sign off this morning with the wisdom of Joe Biden as dutifully elicited by his minions at 60 Minutes.