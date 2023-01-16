The Daily Chart: California Rain

Naturally the Washington Post knows with certainty what the current heavy rain spell in California means:

California’s weather is what climate change looks like . . .[T]he whipsaw experienced in California offers a preview of what scientists figure climate change will look like.

So once again we see the unfalsifiability of climate “science”: If there’s drought in California, it’s climate change! If there are heavy rains in California, it’s climate change! Neat system they have going. It’s like California had perfectly consistent rainfall before evil SUVs took to the road.

Here’s the data going back more than a century: