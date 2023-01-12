The Daily Chart: Green Investments, Red Ink

If you wanted to beat the stock market last year, there was one, about only one, way to do it: invest in traditional hydrocarbon energy—the old-fashioned stuff that actually works (coal, oil, natural gas, and the refineries, pipelines, and shipping companies that deliver it). I noticed back at the end of 2019 that traditional hydrocarbon energy stocks as proportion of the S&P 500 were at something like a 50-year low, and acted accordingly. I won’t say how my 2022 turned out, but you can guess. Meanwhile, green energy meant mostly red ink for investors.

These two charts come from the Energy Policy Research Foundation. You can sign up to receive their materials on a regular basis if you like.