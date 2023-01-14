The Daily Chart: Legalize Kangaroos! [With Comment By John]

I know it is illegal in many states to own a ferret, but I hadn’t realized the extent of kangaroo ownership prohibition. What if a kangaroo is my emotional support animal for airplane flights? It is time to decriminalize kangaroo ownership if you ask me, though I am sure John Hinderaker will disagree (if you know this story from his ill-fated visit to Australia once upon a time).

JOHN explains: Actually, my visit to Australia was terrific, as I reported here. I was, however, attacked by a kangaroo, and lived to tell about it. As a result of my experience, I have advised others on how best to defend themselves under such circumstances. For the details, you can listen to this live Ruthless podcast. My interview begins at 14:25.