Posted on January 30, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Miserable Liberals

Our last two Daily Charts have noted that liberals are intolerant. Let’s keep going with this theme, and note that liberals are generally unhappy people (with liberal women being the most unhappy cohort), which is one reason leftists are determined to make your life less pleasant.

