The Daily Chart: Sports by Race

My Sunday post on the ridiculous Scientific American headline about black men being exploited in NFL football—as if no white men ever get life-altering injuries on the playing field—brought up the question: just what is the “diversity” breakdown of major professional sports? Here it is:

Observations: I believe there may be no Jews in the NBA, and less than five Asians.

I have heard, but don’t know how to verify easily, that there hasn’t been a white starting cornerback in the NFL for nearly 30 years. I’m so old I can recall growing up with Nolan Cromwell of the Rams, Jake Scott of the Dolphins, etc. What explains this near-extinction? (Meritocracy or competitive excellence are not acceptable answers!) And how come we don’t have quotas in the NFL to spread the injuries more broadly to non-black players?