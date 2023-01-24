Posted on January 24, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The Decline of China

China recently announced that its population fell last year for the first time in 75 years, and is expected to fall sharply in the coming decades. India will soon to pass up China as the largest national population in the world. China’s demographic decline may already be having a negative effect on its economic growth, which was already starting to decline before COVID disrupted everything.

