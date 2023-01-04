Thought for the Day: Hamilton on the House Battle

What would Alexander Hamilton make of the chaos among Republicans in the House right now? Maybe this passage of Hamilton from Federalist 15 provides a clue:
A spirit of faction, which is apt to mingle its poison in the deliberations of all bodies of men, will often hurry the persons, of whom they are composed, into improprieties and excesses, for which they would blush in a private capacity.
